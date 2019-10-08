BUTTE - A Spokane woman wanted in a September stabbing has been arrested and extradited back to Montana.
Butte-Silver Bow Undersheriff George Skuletich says the woman was arrested in relation to a stabbing reported on Sept. 1.
The victim, a 34-year-old woman from Butte, told authorities that she knew Shelley Kroum, 41, prior to the incident. Kroum was passing through the area and had asked to meet up.
The two knew each other and reportedly had "issues in the past" but were on civil terms, according to the victim.
The victim said after they met at her home and talked for a while, she asked Kroum to walk outside to her car with her. That's when Kroum suddenly stabbed her in the chest without warning, according to the victim.
The victim said at first, she thought she'd been punched, until she realized she was bleeding. Kroum left the scene.
The victim called police and was treated for a three-inch stab wound to the chest. She was stitched up and is now recovering, Skuletich says.
Authorities put out a warrant for Kroum and she was arrested in Spokane in early October with help of Washington authorities.
Kroum was brought to Butte to face a charge of attempted deliberate homicide. Her first court appearance is slated for Oct. 8.