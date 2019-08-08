MISSOULA - If you love all things spicy, check out the first-ever chili pepper eating contest at the Western Montana Fair.
The Can You Take The Heat pepper-eating contest is hosted by the Missoula County Weed District and Extension.
The multi-round contest starts with milder peppers and amps up the heat until one competitor is standing. The winner gets bragging rights and a 2019 Western Montana Fair Chili Pepper Champion trophy.
The contest is Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 PM outside the west end of the Culinary Building.