Some popular hiking trails in Glacier Park are reopened, but the Granite Park Backcountry Campground remains closed as park rangers continue to monitor for a potentially dangerous grizzly.
Rangers were concerned after three reports came in on Sunday of a bear or bears displaying behavior such as huffing, drooling, shaking its head and walking visitors off trails. The park closed the Highline, Loop, and part of the Swiftcurrent Pass Trail while rangers looked for signs of the bear.
Rangers say they didn't find any bears after a day of patrolling, although there were signs of bears foraging.
From the park release:
The Highline, Loop, and the closed portion of the Swiftcurrent Pass Trail have reopened.
Following a day of patrol yesterday, and a night of observations, no further bear sightings have occurred.
The trails remain posted for "bear frequenting", meaning that recent repeated observations or confirmed reports of bear sign in short intervals exist in those areas. Visitors should exercise heightened situational awareness and watch for signs of bears on trails posted for bear frequenting.
Glacier is bear country and hikers should be prepared to encounter bears on trail at any time. Hikers should always carry bear spray, have it easily accessible on a hip or chest harness, and be comfortable using it.
The Granite Park Backcountry Campground remains closed.
To learn more about trails closed or posted for bears, visit the park's website.