Yellowstone National Park says some campsites and trail sections are closed after the new Brimstone Fire spread to 80 acres on Wednesday night.
Park officials say smoke from the Brimstone Fire may be visible from Bridge Bay, Lake Village, Fishing Bridge, the East Entrance Road and towns east of the park.
From the park's release:
- The following closures are in place.See map for details.
- Campsites 5E1, 5E2, 5E3, 5E4, 5E5, 5E6, 6B4
- Thorofare Trail between 5E8 (just south of the spur trail to 5E8 campsite) and Beaverdam Creek
- Hikers can check the current status of the trail and campsites at Backcountry Situation Report.
- Due to the increased fire activity and additional closures, park staff are working hard to reroute backpackers around the impacted area.