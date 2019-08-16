Soldier gets 1st haircut in 15 years to join U.S. Army

A soldier gets his first haircut in 15 years in Montana in order to join the U.S. Army.
Pvt. Reynaldo Arroyo, 23, donated 150 inches of his hair to 'Locks of Love,' an organization that provides high-quality hair prosthetics to children who need them, free of charge, according to a press release from the Salt Lake Army Recruiting Battalion Public Affairs Office.
Before his haircut (pictured left), Arroyo's hair went down to his waste. After his haircut, he his holding two bags of hair that he is donating (pictured right).
Although Arroyo is originally from Riverside, CA, he enlisted to serve in the airborne infantry at the U.S. Army's Missoula Recruiting Station.