MISSOULA - Weather forecasters are predicting snow for higher elevations in southwestern Montana in the next few days.
If you're headed out hunting or hiking, be prepared for cold and wet conditions.
From the U.S. National Weather Service Missoula:
Light snow will be possible Thursday night through Friday morning for southwest Montana & south central Idaho mountain ranges (above 6500FT). The biggest impact will be to those recreating in the backcountry/high terrain (hunters, backpackers, etc).
No snow is expected for valley locations.