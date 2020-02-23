Snow is expected to impact travel in Western and Central Montana through Monday.
A winter weather advisory is in place for much of Western Montana until 11 AM Monday. Several inches of snow, and high winds are expected to make travel difficult. Areas along I-90, Highway 200, Highway 83, Lolo Pass, Marias Pass, and Lookout pass will be impacted.
In Central Montana, a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 11 PM Monday. Snow and high winds are expected to impact travel. Areas impacted include Meagher, Judith Basis and Cascade counties.