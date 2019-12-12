Glacier National Park's internet stars Snowball, Snowflake and Chilly returned to their home in front of one of the park's webcams Thursday.
The parks says the annual tradition started years ago when someone assembled Snowball the snowperson in front of the webcam and Snowball went viral online.
Snowball was named by and was gifted a scarf from a class in Florida while they were learning about snow.
Over time, more snowfamily members were added on. Every year, you can see Snowball standing next to Snowflake and their dog Chilly on the webcam.