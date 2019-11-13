WHITEFISH - A six-year-old student was hit by a vehicle after getting off a school bus Tuesday afternoon outside of Whitefish.
Police and Olney Bissell School District are investigating the incident that happened on Highway 93 west of Whitefish.
According to the school district, the bus turned on the correct flashing lights and extended the stop sign before letting the student off. The vehicle did not break and hit the student.
The student was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries.