BIGFORK - Six people were taken to the hospital, including four children, after an SUV hit a semi on Highway 35.
The Montana Highway Patrol says an SUV with Washington plates was traveling southbound on Highway 35 around 1 PM on Friday, July 19.
The SUV was reportedly attempting to pass another vehicle when they encountered the northbound semi, hit it head-on and rolled into a ditch.
The highway patrol says the SUV was carrying a family of six, including four children. The family was taken to the hospital; the extent of their injuries is unknown. The youngest child is age 5.
The semi driver was unhurt.