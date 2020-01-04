As many sports fans across Montana gear up for the NFL’s 'Wild Card Weekend', horse racing fans had to go their first weekend without being able to bet on the racing Simulcast betting systems.
At the end of 2019, horse racing Simulcast betting systems across Montana were shut off, potentially bringing horse racing in Montana closer to its end.
Before these systems were officially shut off, only three locations were left in Montana where they could be used.
One of them includes right here in Great Falls at the Halftime Sports Bar and Casino. I spoke with the general manager, Robyn Roberts today who considered the potential long term impact.
“It will impact us, Kentucky Derby was definitely our busiest day of the year for years,” Robyn said, “I have been here for over twelve years and it was definitely one of our most fun days, and it's sad- it is sad that there isn't a place even in Montana on the Kentucky Derby or the Triple Crown this year hopefully we will get it back.”
The change went into effect on December 31, 2019, making this the first official weekend with no Simulcast betting.
We caught up with one Halftime regular to see how they were handling the change.
“For me, it was for my Fridays and Saturdays, it’s what I did and now that’s gone,” said Wayne Bakke, “Yeah, I can sit on my phone or go home and sit on my computer, or watch it on TV on TVG. But that’s not near as fun as sitting out in a crowd amongst a bunch of people.”
The change was mostly due to the generation gap between people who are still interested in horse racing and those who are not.
Most of the younger generation is focused mostly on fantasy sports when it comes to sports gambling. making horse racing become somewhat obsolete.
“I mean there is people you wouldn’t see for maybe all year long when live racing ended for a while and during the Simulcast, they would all show up on Kentucky Derby day and it was good seeing friends and people you hadn’t seen in a long time,” said Wayne.
With the Simulcast system gone for the foreseeable future, we asked Robyn what one of her favorite memories was from past racing years
“I have a picture of an older gentleman during the Kentucky Derby, he is sleeping on the table because the derby wore him out I guess. I will never forget it.”
The system may be gone now but these horse race fans are staying hopeful for a potential return in the future.