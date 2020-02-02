On the outside Jim Vaughan's farm looks like any other farm in Montana, but as soon as you walk through the door you are greeted by six, giant swimming pools, all full of shrimp.
I started researching it and I thought that’s kinda neat cause I like shrimp and I like to know where my food is coming from," Mission Valley Shrimp Owner Jim Vaughan said.
When you think of shrimp, Charlo Montana probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. Especially because the closest shrimp farm is over 500 miles away, just north of Seattle on the coast. So when Jim built his first experimental tank he didn't have much to go off of. Then he started crunching the numbers
"Here I got two grams growth, two and a half grams growth, two and a quarter gram growth. Its kind of surprising when you have that many shrimp in that huge tank that one gram would make a difference," Vaughan said.
And he had to run those numbers quickly. When his brother's shrimping venture in Idaho dried up, Jim, who had just been experimenting, had to launch a full-scale shrimp farm almost overnight.
"So he called me up and said I have three weeks to put everything together when I thought I had six months to do it," Vaughan said.
Once he figured out the numbers Jim then had to tackle social media.
"I’m all new to that and I'm trying to figure out Instagram right now and that’s a little complicated for me," Vaughan said.
While he can calculate how much to feed 5,000 shrimp when Jim says this about social media.
"but instagram no," Vaughan said.
So he ditched the Instagram and turned to Facebook
"I’m already over 300 followers and its just poof and its just blown my wildest mind cause I’ve never been on social media before ya know," Vaughan said.
If you check out his page you will see his customers love sharing their recopies with his shrimp.
"People just like knowing where their food comes from," Vaughan said.
Just over a month after launching his business, he's already expanding! Jim is now starting a hatchery with baby shrimp he had to order from Texas.
his hatchery is filled with 10,000 baby shrimp or post larva shrimp. At first they are so small you can barley see them but in about 30 days they grow to the size of a gram and that's when they get moved to the larger tanks.
"This is probably about the size that I want to start selling this is probably a 20 to 24 to a pound shrimp, And I always give a shrimp or two extra you know a shrimpers pound," Vaughan said.
It's a product his customers are happy to source locally.
"Mr. Vaughan is a hero in the sense that he has built all of this himself and understood the science behind it," Customer Doug Wold said.
But Jim knows more than just the science he knows how to keep people coming back.
"Talk to everybody you know its going to be a word of mouth business," Vaughan said.
Mission Valley Shrimp is located near the intersection of Montana Highway 212 and Dublin Gulch Road.