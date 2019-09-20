SHEPHERD - The Shepherd school board voted unanimously Thursday night to remove Superintendent Scott Carter.
Carter was on school property August 22 when a staffer reported that he smelled of alcohol.
Carter allowed a school resource officer to administer a breathalyzer. That test said his blood alcohol content was .227-- well above the legal limit to drive of .08.
Board Vice Chair Julie Hinkle said removing Carter was not an easy decision, but that his actions violated district policy.
The school currently has an interim superintendent. The board will meet next month to discuss how they'd like to move forward with a search for a new superintendent.