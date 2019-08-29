HELENA- The completion of Montana’s Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System was announced August 29 by Attorney General Tim Fox.
The system will be used statewide starting September 1 and will help health care professionals and law enforcement keep survivors updated on the status of their kit every step of the way.
The Sexual Assault Evidence Task Force was launched in 2015 to find out how many evidence kits were never submitted to the state crime lab and to develop a plan to address the issue.
Attorney General Tim Fox brought up legislation in 2019 to alter how kits are collected, stored, delivered, and tracked.
According to the release from Tim Fox, if a survivor chooses not to report the crime to law enforcement at the time of the sexual assault examination, DOJ’s Office of Victim Services will hold the kit for one year. If the survivor later consents to law enforcement involvement, the kit will be sent for lab analysis. The Montana SAK Tracking System will track these kits as well.
All information in the Montana Sexual Assault Kit Tracking System is confidential and will not be publicly disclosed and victims are given the option to remain anonymous while tracking their kit.