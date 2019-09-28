For days we've been preparing for this historical storm. Now that it's here we're tracking the latest road conditions for you. Here's what we know:
Severe Driving Conditions on Rogers
8:20 am: Montana Department of Transportation is reporting a spun out semi on Rogers Pass. It is at mile marker 91.7 and is blocking the Westbound lane.
11:00 am: The semi blocking the road at mile marker 91.7 has been cleared.
11:15 am: Two semis are blocking the Eastbound lanes on highway 200, one is at mile marker 102.3 near junction 434 and the other is at mile marker 106 four miles west of Bowmans Corner.
12:40 pm: The semi blocking the road at mile marker 106 near Bowmans Corner has been cleared.
10:22 am: Severe driving conditions are reported on Roger's Pass. Chains are required for all towing units.
I-15 SB lanes blocked
10:20 am:Semi's are now blocking the southbound lanes of I-15 just south of Brady at mile marker 325. Most roads in and out of Great Falls are listed as snow and ice covered.
12:50 pm: The semi blocking roads near mile marker 325 has been cleared.
I-15 NB lanes blocked
9:30am: A semi with a flatbed and a semi tanker are blocking both the driving and passing lanes on I-15 northbound near Kevin. MDT road cameras near sunburst and Sweetgrass show little to no visibility.
Multiple cars stranded near St. Mary's
9:15 am:
ST MARY'S - MDT is reporting two separate incidents of cars blocking lanes near St. Mary's.
One car has drifted into the snow drift at mile marker 25 on Highway 89, at the top of Hudson Bay Divide.
A second car is blocking the driving lane at milepost 23 about 7 miles south of St. Mary's.
Road conditions are listed as snow and ice covered. Travel is not advised in this area.
As of 9:15 am Highway 49 from Kiowa to East Glacier is closed.
11:58 am: MDT reports the crashes at mile marker 23 and 25 have been cleared.
Road closed along Flathead Lake East Shore:
9:08 am: FLATHEAD LAKE: A high wind warning is in effect on the East Shore of Flathead Lake.
Montana Department of Transportation tweeted this out at 9:01am
TREE DOWN - FULL ROAD CLOSURE on MT-35 WOODS BAY HILL - 7 MILES SOUTH OF BIGFORK at milepost 25.0
Wind is blowing debris across MT-35, this is along the east shore of Flathead Lake, from Polson to Big Fork.
Trees are down in some areas, causing intermittent road closures in several areas. MDT, fire, MHP and Utility Services are on scene.