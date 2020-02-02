UPDATE 11:07AM - Cameras from the Montana Department of Transportation are showing several roads and passes covered in snow.
Most of I-15 is listed as snow and ice covered from Helena south.
Heading west out of Missoula is marked as wet but as temperatures continue to drop, things could get dangerous.
Stay safe out there
We're not out of the woods yet. The winds have died down a bit but for southwest Montana, the next threat is snow.
If you are travelling along the I-90 corridor or on I-15 south of Helena, the National Weather Service says you can expect snow and poor visibility throughout the day.
Roads are expected to become snow and ice covered throughout the day.
Stay safe out there!