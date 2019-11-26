There have been several incidents and icy roads reported across Montana this morning.
The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting snow and ice-covered roads across the state, some roads even seeing black ice.
There are 19 crashes reported across the state on the DOJ Incident Report website at this time, 11 are reported as no injury crashes, one being an injury crash, three being slide off crashes, and four are reported with unknown injuries.
The National Weather Service says areas around central Montana can expect anywhere from less than one inch in Bozeman, to up to 18 inches in St. Mary through Thanksgiving evening.
NWS is predicting the heaviest snowfall to be from the Rocky Mountain Front east to I-15 and on Monida Pass at the Montana/Idaho border.
Snow and fog around the state caused visibility to drop to half a mile at times early Tuesday morning according to NWS.
If you are traveling today for the holidays, you can check the Montana Department of Transportation’s Travel Info website here for the latest road conditions.