THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... NORTHEAST WINDS 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 46 MPH, BEGGINING AFTER 6AM WEDNESDAY THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON. ALTHOUGH WINDS WILL GRADUALLY SUBSIDE THROUGH MIDNIGHT, IT IS EXPECTED THAT THURSDAY WILL BE BREEZY AS WELL, WITH WINDS 15 MPH GUSTING TO 25 MPH.

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. ROBERT VENCENT VASECKA DROVE AWAY FROM A SENIOR CARE FACILITY IN MISSOULA AT 8:20 TUESDAY MORNING. HE IS POSSIBLY HEADING TO NORTH DAKOTA. ROBERT IS DRIVING A BLUE 2010 SUBARU FORESTER WITH MONTANA PLATE 462671B. ROBERT IS AN 85 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE WITH GRAY HAIR AND BLUE EYES. HE IS 5 FEET 8 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 130 POUNDS. ROBERT SUFFERS FROM DEMENTIA AND HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE, AND HAS NOT TAKEN HIS MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE INFORMATION ON ROBERT, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 406-552-6300 OR DIAL 911.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHEAST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...BITTERROOT VALLEY, MISSOULA, HIGHWAY 93 SULA TO LOST TRAIL PASS, AND LOLO PASS. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&