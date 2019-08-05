THOMPSON FALLS - Forest officials say several abandoned campfires were found in the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District over the weekend.
Sanders County Wildland Fire Information say one man was cited after forest officers found a campfire built on the ground and left unattended.
Scientists say humans are the cause of most U.S. wildfires, often from careless activities like discarding cigarette butts and leaving campfires unattended.
From the Sanders County release:
A FRIENDLY REMINDER: Please put your campfires totally out! A Lolo National Forest law enforcement officer and forest protection officer found several abandoned campfires during patrol of the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District this past weekend. The attached photo shows one of them, which was built without a fire ring, and was abandoned for the day by the forest user who was occupying this dispersed site. The LEO and FPO soon found this person and ticketed him for the violation. The forest officers also found a couple of other fires still smoldering in fire rings at campgrounds but were unable to identify the offenders. Please make sure your campfire is completely extinguished each and every time!
In Sanders County wildfire news, the Tornilla Creek fire in the lower Thompson Lake area continues to be mopped up. The 52 acre fire of undetermined origin started last Tuesday and is being managed by the Plains Unit of the Montana DNRC. Firefighters with 3 engines and a water tender will be working the fire today.
On the Cabinet Ranger District, firefighters staffed a quarter-acre fire in the Green Mountain area three days ago and will hike out of the fire area when the fire is put completely out.
Fire danger is rated at Very High across Sanders County, please be careful with fire.