MISSOULA - A Sentinel teacher is denying a sexual assault allegation in a statement provided by his attorney.
Former student Dylan Haggart is accusing a Sentinel teacher of sexually assaulting him years ago. The teacher has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Dylan Haggart publicly identified himself in speaking with the Missoulian, and alleged that the teacher sexually assaulted him after giving him alcohol and marijuana. Haggart said he chose to come forward now, years later, to protect others who might be victimized by the teacher.
ABC FOX Montana is not naming the teacher as criminal charges have not been filed as of Tuesday.
The teacher provided a statement denying the accusations through his attorney, John E. Smith.
The statement reads in part: "I am shocked, saddened and even angered to be so falsely accused... I have never provided alcohol or drugs to high school students nor have I ever had sexual contact with Dylan Haggart or any other high school student."
The teacher is also denying an accusation that he purposefully worked to prevent the student from transferring out of Sentinel to Hellgate:
"His transfer was denied by the school administration. I had nothing to do with the administration’s decision. After his transfer was denied, Sentinel’s principal Ted Fuller scheduled our meeting with Dylan and his family. We simply wanted to reassure him that Sentinel valued him, and that he was well positioned for college and scholarship opportunities due to his efforts while at Sentinel. Dylan later indicated he was glad to be at Sentinel and he resumed his customary hard work."
A Sentinel High School email says the teacher is on administrative leave "per normal procedures, and in the interest of protecting student safety, staff members are immediately placed on leave while the district conducts a full and thorough investigation into the allegations."
It’s unclear at this time what kind of legal action is being pursued.