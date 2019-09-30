MISSOULA - A Sentinel High School teacher has been placed on administrative leave, awaiting the results of an investigation, in which a former student accused him of sexual assault.
ABC FOX Montana received an email Monday night that was sent out to Sentinel High School parents Monday morning.
In that email, Sentinel Principal Ryan Rettig said "per normal procedures, and in the interest of protecting student safety, staff members are immediately placed on leave while the district conducts a full and thorough investigation into the allegations."
Here is a copy of that email received:
"Sentinel Families:
It has come to my attention that some information about a Sentinel staff member is circulating on social media and I want to make sure all families have the facts.
A Sentinel staff member has been placed on administrative leave this week pending an investigation about alleged sexual assault of a former student that occurred several years ago while the student was at Sentinel High School.
Per normal procedures, and in the interest of protecting student safety, staff members are immediately placed on leave while the district conducts a full and thorough investigation into the allegations. We also cooperate with any ongoing investigations by other law enforcement agencies. We cannot comment on the pending investigation. As we are able to, we will make more information available.
Student safety is of critical importance to our District. As such, all reports are thoroughly investigated and appropriate action is taken. If you have any concerns or questions about your students, please contact me directly."
At this time, the teacher, who has not been named, has not been charged with a crime.
This is a developing story, and ABC FOX Montana is actively working to gather more information.