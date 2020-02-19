Senator Tester tours Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, speaks on pre-existing conditions and cuts to Medicare

BOZEMAN- United States Senator Jon Tester(D-MT) was in Bozeman Wednesday touring Bozeman Deaconess Health Hospital and seeing the multi-million dollar remodel and expansion.
The senator just recently sent a letter to 46 colleagues and President Donald Trump urging the support for the Affordable Care Act along with protection for Americans with pre-existing medical conditions.
Senator Tester says as the expansion progresses at Bozeman Deaconess Health Hospital he wants to provide support and certainty for Montanans when it comes to their healthcare.
“I think certainty from Washington D.C is the big thing that we can do,” Senator Tester said, “We need to make sure that the President’s budget that cuts Medicare, that gets fixed through the budgetary process, we need to make sure that there’s certainty around pre-existing conditions and issues of mental health that this hospital and other hospitals throughout Montana have to deal with.”
The senator went on to says a facility like Bozeman Deaconess Health can work to support smaller rural communities through telehealth services and work as regional hub for healthcare in Montana.
If you would like to read the Senators letter you can click here.