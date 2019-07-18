Section of Highway 12 named after fallen firefighter

LOLO- Thursday was an emotional day for firefighters and members of the Lolo community who came together to honor the life of a firefighter killed in the 2017 Lolo Peak fire.
A special memorial will now stand forever to remember Brent Witham who died nearly two years ago while on the fire lines of the 53,000 acre blaze.
Now, a stretch of Highway 12 in Lolo is named in his honor between mile markers 20 and 32, it's part of the same area the fire tore through 2 years ago.
August 2nd 2017, an elite hot shot firefighter from Vista Grande, California, 29-year-old Brent Witham, was just doing his job fighting the devastating Lolo Peak fire when a fallen tree snag ended his life.
Just under two years after that deadly accident firefighters, law enforcement, lawmakers and family gathered to honor his life with a permanent memorial to remember the work he and so many others did to protect this community.
"The fire line that Brent Witham gave his life constructing for us is the reason that the communities of Lolo and Woodman weren't destroyed,” said Lolo Council member, Jennifer Schultz.
A community that wasn't even his home, became his ultimate sacrifice. Hotshots and local firefighters today said the California hotshots memory will on through the many lives he touched.
"The seeds he planted as a firefighter, the people that he trained, and mentored, and worked with, that that seed spread too and as that forest regrows his memory will always be with us,” said Fire Prevention Specialist for Lolo National Forest, Chris Johnson.
As the forest grows, Brent's Highway will run through these mountains as a memory forever.
"They named the stretch of highway the Brent Witham Memorial Highway, it's a neat place to be right by the Lolo Peak fire so that when folks drive by they can remember his sacrifice,” added Johnson.