HELENA - A fast-moving new wildfire is prompting the closure of a section of the Continental Divide Trail.
The Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest says the 20-acre Black Diamond Fire is "very active." It's located northeast of Lincoln, about seven miles southeast of the junction of Highway 200 and Highway 279.
Officials are still working on the official closure order and map for the Continental Divide Trail. Click here for updates from the forest.
From the release:
SIZE: 20 acres *Very active fire behavior*
LOCATION: T14N, R7W, Section 24 (generally, 7 air miles southeast of the Junction of Hwy 200 and Hwy 279).
CLOSURE: The fire is very near the CDNST; therefore the Continental Divide Trail is CLOSED from Flesher Pass south until it reaches the closure area for the Nevada Creek Fire. Closure order and map will be shared as soon as it is finalized.
FIRE RESPONSE: The fire was reported and quickly grew to about 20 acres. Airtankers and a heavy helicopter are currently working the fire, while two Hot Shot Crews respond on-the-ground to the fire.