HELENA- Montana’s second annual Kids Safe Online Poster Contest launched this week, encouraging kids to think about cybersecurity and help educate other youth on safe online practices.
The contest is in conjunction with the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center National Kids Safe Online Poster Contest.
According to a release from the State Information Technology Services Division, Montana students from kindergarten through 12th grade have the opportunity to participate in making a “Kids Safe Online” poster.
The posters will be based on a selection of topics like safe use of the internet or mobile devices.
School registration for the contest must be done by the school’s principal, administrator or a teacher by November 27, and entries must be submitted by December 20.
Thirteen winning posters will be chosen by the Montana Information Security Advisory Council and Governor Steve Bullock will pick the top four overall state winners.
The thirteen winners will be featured in the 2021 Montana Kids Safe Online calendar and be submitted to the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center national poster contest.
The top four winners will be featured on cybersecurity awareness and computer safety posters around the state.
“Last year’s inaugural Montana ‘Kids Safe Online’ poster contest raised awareness about staying safe online for the students and schools that participated across Montana,” said Andy Hanks, Montana’s State Chief Information Security Officer. “Sarah, a 4th grader from Radley Elementary in East Helena MT, was one of twelve winners in the National ‘Kids Safe Online’ poster contest to have their poster featured in the 2020 MS-ISAC Cybersecurity Calendar.” added Hanks.
For more information about the contest or to register, you can visit the website here.