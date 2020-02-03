Search and Rescue helps skier with back injury in West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE- The West Yellowstone dispatch center received a 911 on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. from an injured cross-country skier.
The 53-year-old woman from Washington had fallen while skiing on the Rendezvous Ski Trail this is on the Rendezvous Ski Trail just two miles south of the town of West Yellowstone.
She had a back injury and was unable to ski back to town.
The skier was loaded onto a specialized snow ambulance and transported to the edge of town, where she was transferred to an ambulance and transported to Big Sky Medical Center.
Gallatin County Search and Rescue were among the responding parties and Sheriff Brian Gootkin would like to thank all of the rescue organizations which came together to execute a successful backcountry rescue.