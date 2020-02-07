Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 3 INCHES, WITH UPWARDS OF 6 INCHES POSSIBLE IN SURROUNDING BENCHES/FOOTHILLS, THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * SNOW WILL CONTINUE THROUGHOUT THE BITTERROOT VALLEY OVERNIGHT AND BEGIN ONCE AGAIN IN THE MISSOULA VALLEY AFTER 8 PM. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MST FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. &&