MISSOULA - School closures and delays for Friday, Feb. 7.
Darby School District will operate on a two hour delay. Buses will run on a two hour delay as well as classes, according to Superintendent Dr. Danny L. Johnston.
Corvallis School District is also operating on a two hour delay for both buses and schools.
Hamilton School District is operating on a two hour delay. The 5th grade ski day scheduled for today is cancelled due to poor road conditions.
Florence-Carlton Schools are operating on a two hour delay for buses and classes. Early-out is still in effect at 2 p.m.
Lone Rock School is also on a two hour delay.