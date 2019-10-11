HELENA- High school students who frequently volunteered throughout the last 12 months are eligible for Serve Montana’s Youth Serve Montana Scholarship.
In order to be applicable for the Youth Serve Montana Scholarship applicants must be a graduating high school senior that has completed at least 100 hours of volunteer service during the last year and be attending Montana Campus Compact member institutions next fall.
Affiliate campuses of the Montana Campus Compact include:
- Blackfeet Community College
- Flathead Valley Community College
- Dawson Community College
- Salish Kootenai College
- Fort Peck Community College
- Montana Tech
- Montana State University
- Montana State University Northern
- Montana State University Billings
- Great Falls College Montana State University
- Carroll College
- Miles Community College
- Little Big Horn College
- University of Providence
- University of Montana
- University of Montana Western
- Helena College University of Montana
- Rocky Mountain College
Applications will be accepted starting October 15 and are due by January 31.
Up to 100 students will be selected to receive a $1,000 scholarship for their volunteer service in their respective communities.
Serve Montana’s website says the purpose of the scholarship is to promote volunteerism among high school students, to encourage youth volunteers to further their learning and provide tuition assistance for Montana students who wish to attend college in-state.
More information and how to submit an application can be found here.