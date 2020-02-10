HELENA- On February 11, people from across the world are going to be recognizing “Safer Internet Day.”
Safer Internet Day aims to create a safer and better internet where everyone is empowered to use technology responsibly, respectfully, critically and creatively.
This year’s theme is “Together for a better internet,” and people are coming together on February 11 for two live events, one for schools and one for families.
The live event for schools will focus on wellness and authenticity, reinforce the basics of how to stay safe and look at authenticity according to the Safer Internet Day website.
More than 100 countries around the world celebrate Safer Internet Day, and two schools in Montana are hosting events.
The Park City School PTA in Park City is hosting their event on February 10, and Lincoln Elementary PTA in Great Falls is hosting their event on February 20.
Park City School PTA’s event will be held at 6:30 pm in the Multi-Purpose Room on February 10, their Facebook saying they have a presentation lined up for parents and kids along with raffle prizes.