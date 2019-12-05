Rosendale backs President Trump as impeachment inquiry advances

HELENA- As the impeachment inquiry advances to the next steps in Washington D.C. Montana politicians are sounding off.
Republican Matt Rosendale who is running for the open congressional seat currently held by Congressman Greg Gianforte who is running for governor, said in a statement.
“The only thing this impeachment sham has proven is that Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats will do whatever it takes to overturn the will of the people and obstruct the Trump agenda,” Rosendale said.
Rosendale has been an avid supporter of the President.
President Trump even has come to Montana multiple times to support Rosendale in previous elections.
“It’s all a partisan, liberal witch hunt that underscores why we must win this race, take back the House of Representatives, and get to work on lowering health care costs, reducing prescription drug prices, and passing USMCA,” Rosendale went onto say, “We stand with President Trump and look forward to helping him advance his agenda and continue his good work on behalf of the American people.”
