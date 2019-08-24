HELENA- A man was rescued after the Helena Fire Department was called August 23 around 5:00 P.M.
The man was trying to climb up the rock face at the West end of the 1906 trail and had become stuck on a ledge and with no climbing equipment he was unable to get himself down.
A friend of the man called 911 for him and after locating the man they determined that the rescue was too complex and had to call the Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue who were able to get the man freed after anchoring a rescue climber and hoisting them both out.
The press release from the Helena Fire Department says that the man was not injured and all emergency responders were off the mountain by 9:10 P.M.