MARION - A manhunt is underway for a 19-year-old robbery suspect that authorities believe is at large in Marion.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office says it's searching for Lukas Davis, 19, after a robbery reported at 1 AM Thursday at a residence. Responding officers saw two men run from the house into the woods. The other suspect, a juvenile male, was found and is held in the Flathead County jail.
Officers are looking for Davis around Lodgepole Drive. Residents should shelter in place and call 911 if they see him. He's described as wearing a red T-shirt, jeans and white shoes.