BOZEMAN- Several incidents are listed on the DOJ incident report around Bozeman.
A jackknifed car reported on I-90 westbound near mile marker 321.
An injury crash is also reported on I-90 westbound near mile marker 324; the severity of the injuries and the cause of the crash is currently unknown.
A crash is reported on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 317 and it is currently unknown if there is an injury at the scene.
A slide-off crash is reported on Bear Canyon Road.
A no-injury crash is reported in Belgrade on I-90 westbound near mile marker 298.
Road cameras for Bozeman Pass show very little visibility and backed up traffic.
MDT travel info says I-90 headed east out of Bozeman is slush/scattered slush and turns to ice/black ice around Bozeman Pass, and I-90 going west of Bozeman is wet/scattered wet.
6:50 pm: Article updated with new information reflecting I-90 east of Bozeman being reported to have black ice on the road according to MDT Travel Info.