LOLO - A string of events that started with a road rage incident, ended with a Missoula man arrested on five felonies Sunday.
Court documents say Robert Washburn, 49, drove up behind a car at a stop light northbound on Highway 93 near the Lolo Dairy Queen. As the car pulled forward, Washburn allegedly tailgated the vehicle, passed the car, and then got in front of the driver and slowed down.
The driver said she turned around when she noticed Washburn behaving suspiciously.
Documents say when the driver was headed back to her house, Washburn allegedly continued to follow, trying to drive the car off the road twice.
When the driver flipped around another time, documents say Washburn allegedly backed into the driver, ripping off the driver's front bumper.
Documents say the driver turned around a third time to head back to her uncle's home, Washburn was still behind her.
When she got home, documents say Washburn allegedly drove over the lawn and hit the front steps of the house, moving the stairs three feet in.
According to documents, Washburn allegedly climbed on the roof "tearing stuff off and throwing stuff in the yard."
The driver's uncle allegedly started to fight Washburn with a sprinkler. The uncle says Washburn tore off a piece of the gutter and swung it at him.
The driver fetched her gun and her uncle's gun. According to documents, they both held Washburn at gunpoint, warning him to stop.
When law enforcement arrived, documents say Washburn gave them an incorrect name. Investigators say he also had a syringe in his pocket that he told them was for meth.
Washburn was arrested on five felony charges: two counts of criminal endangerment, one count of assault with a weapon, criminal mischief and attempted burglary. Washburn is also facing one misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence, a second offense.