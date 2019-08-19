Police say a sex trafficking incident was uncovered at the Motel 6 last Tuesday night when a concerned employee noticed some alarming activity.
Authorities say he did the right thing, by immediately calling police, to report the suspicious activity. Now, authorities are sharing some warning signs of human trafficking.
"In this case, it was public work that probably brought this to the attention of law enforcement. It was very alert hotel staff that noticed something was unusual and they made a phone call, and I think plenty of times we have been in situations where we have felt something was odd and were reluctant to call the police, and later we wished we would have," said Bryan Lockerby with the Montana Department of Justice.
Police say an employee noticed a man sitting in a car in the motel parking lot and later saw men coming and going from a room. According to court documents, the employee became suspicious after the suspect put a 'Do Not Disturb' sign on the door -which is a policy Motel 6 doesn't allow due to human trafficking concerns across the nation.
Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter says a key factor to combating human trafficking is reporting anything suspicious.
Slaughter says "The only way that we're gonna stop traffickers from trafficking human beings is to have the community support. The reality of it is: as law enforcement, we can't be everywhere all the time. The traffickers know this, the traffickers go to the places we're least likely to be."
Lockerby says awareness is growing and people can look for warning signs like abuse, control, and any sign of physical harm to the victim. If something seems wrong, don't wait to call 9-1-1.
"We don't necessarily want a person to get directly involved, be as good of a witness as you can. Remeber the clothing, remember the license plate, who they were with, and everybody has cell phones now, call law enforcement, tell them what it is that you observed, direction of travel, where they might be hanging out, that way and officer can respond, ask the questions, and this recent incident is a textbook case of that," said Lockerby.
There's also a tipline to report suspected human trafficking cases (1-888) 3737-888.