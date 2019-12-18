WASHINGTON D.C. - House Representative Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) voted in opposition with the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
The vote hasn't officially happened yet, but he said on the floor in front of the US House of Representatives:
"Today, this chamber is pushing through the most partisan, baseless articles of impeachment in our history.
House Democrats’ hyper-partisan impeachment has been a sham since day one, driven by those whose bitter rage against President Trump has blinded their better judgement. The fact is they resolved to overturn the results of the 2016 election the day President Trump won.
Earlier this year, Speaker Pelosi said, 'Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path.'
None of those standards have been met. None.
The committee hearings were a scripted, substance-free, made-for-tv show. They would be comedy, if impeachment weren’t so serious and grave.
Witnesses denied awareness of an impeachable offense.
And because the majority has failed to make a case for impeachment, there is no bipartisanship.
Compelling? Overwhelming? Bipartisan? Speaker Pelosi has not met her own criteria for impeachment. But here we are.
Despite Democrats testing and tweaking their impeachment message, the American people have rejected it.
I will vote against this partisan impeachment sham. Let’s get back to the work the American people sent us here to do.
On this sad day of an impeachment charade, I yield back the balance of my time."