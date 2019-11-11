Award Recipients

Courtesy: Rep. Greg Gianforte

WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) has announced the recipients of the 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation, a unique recognition of Montana veterans who served our country and continued their service in their communities.

“On this Veterans Day, I have the honor of recognizing 27 Montana veterans with the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation. They make our state a better place through their service to country and community,” said Gianforte. “On behalf of all Montanans, I thank them for their sacrifice and commitment to our communities. I also thank all of the Montanans who nominated these outstanding veterans.”

Gianforte highlighted the recipients of the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a ceremony, Gianforte presented recipients with a commemorative flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Gianforte created the annual Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation in 2017 to recognize outstanding Montana veterans who have honorably served our nation and our communities. Gianforte asked Montanans in September to nominate veterans for the award.

Since 2017, 60 veterans have received the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation.

2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation Recipients:

Justin Bradley of Lolo – U.S. Marine Corps; Operation Enduring Freedom

Herbert Cogley of Clancy – U.S. Army; Vietnam War

Michael Eisenhauer of Great Falls – U.S. Army; 1990 – 2008, including Iraq War

Daniel Flynn of Belgrade – U.S. Army; Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom Sentinel

LeRoy Gaub of Bozeman – U.S. Army; 1972 - 2003

James Geiger of Conrad – U.S. Army Air Corps; World War II

Thomas Goyette of Butte – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War

Greg Grove of Eureka – U.S. Navy; 1983 - 1984

Roland Heaton of Townsend – U.S. Army; Vietnam War

Donald Helmbrecht of Victor – U.S. Army; Vietnam War

Jodie Penrod Jolly of Dillon – U.S. Air Force; 1982 - 2014

Richard Klose, Sr. of Laurel – U.S. Army; 1961 - 1964

Roger Knoell of Butte – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War

Mary LaForge of Crow Agency – U.S. Air Force; 1977 - 1983

Dale Longfellow of Hobson – U.S. Navy; 1961 - 1964

Justin Madill of Great Falls – U.S. Army; Operation Enduring Freedom

Perry Miller of Chinook – U.S. Marine Corps and Montana Army National Guard; 1977 - 1982, 1986 - 1993

Adeline Mitchell of Glasgow – U.S. Navy; World War II

Neil Neary of Butte – U.S. Army; Korean War

Thomas Price of Eureka – U.S. Navy; 1944 - 1946, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa

Harold Riensche of Reed Point – U.S. Marine Corps; Vietnam War

Karen Semple of Montana City – U.S. Air Force; 1973 - 1982

Quintin Stephen-Hassard of Dillon – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War

Thomas Straugh of Dillon – U.S. Navy; 1968 - 1998

James Watkins of Dillon – U.S. Air Force and Montana Army National Guard; 1965 - 1968, 1974 - 1995

Bill White of Helena – U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve; 1966 - 1969, 1983 - 2007

George Wright of Laurel – U.S. Army; World War II

