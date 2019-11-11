WASHINGTON – Congressman Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) has announced the recipients of the 2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation, a unique recognition of Montana veterans who served our country and continued their service in their communities.
“On this Veterans Day, I have the honor of recognizing 27 Montana veterans with the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation. They make our state a better place through their service to country and community,” said Gianforte. “On behalf of all Montanans, I thank them for their sacrifice and commitment to our communities. I also thank all of the Montanans who nominated these outstanding veterans.”
Gianforte highlighted the recipients of the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a ceremony, Gianforte presented recipients with a commemorative flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.
Gianforte created the annual Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation in 2017 to recognize outstanding Montana veterans who have honorably served our nation and our communities. Gianforte asked Montanans in September to nominate veterans for the award.
Since 2017, 60 veterans have received the Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation.
2019 Montana Congressional Veteran Commendation Recipients:
Justin Bradley of Lolo – U.S. Marine Corps; Operation Enduring Freedom
Herbert Cogley of Clancy – U.S. Army; Vietnam War
Michael Eisenhauer of Great Falls – U.S. Army; 1990 – 2008, including Iraq War
Daniel Flynn of Belgrade – U.S. Army; Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Freedom Sentinel
LeRoy Gaub of Bozeman – U.S. Army; 1972 - 2003
James Geiger of Conrad – U.S. Army Air Corps; World War II
Thomas Goyette of Butte – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War
Greg Grove of Eureka – U.S. Navy; 1983 - 1984
Roland Heaton of Townsend – U.S. Army; Vietnam War
Donald Helmbrecht of Victor – U.S. Army; Vietnam War
Jodie Penrod Jolly of Dillon – U.S. Air Force; 1982 - 2014
Richard Klose, Sr. of Laurel – U.S. Army; 1961 - 1964
Roger Knoell of Butte – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War
Mary LaForge of Crow Agency – U.S. Air Force; 1977 - 1983
Dale Longfellow of Hobson – U.S. Navy; 1961 - 1964
Justin Madill of Great Falls – U.S. Army; Operation Enduring Freedom
Perry Miller of Chinook – U.S. Marine Corps and Montana Army National Guard; 1977 - 1982, 1986 - 1993
Adeline Mitchell of Glasgow – U.S. Navy; World War II
Neil Neary of Butte – U.S. Army; Korean War
Thomas Price of Eureka – U.S. Navy; 1944 - 1946, including Iwo Jima and Okinawa
Harold Riensche of Reed Point – U.S. Marine Corps; Vietnam War
Karen Semple of Montana City – U.S. Air Force; 1973 - 1982
Quintin Stephen-Hassard of Dillon – U.S. Navy; Vietnam War
Thomas Straugh of Dillon – U.S. Navy; 1968 - 1998
James Watkins of Dillon – U.S. Air Force and Montana Army National Guard; 1965 - 1968, 1974 - 1995
Bill White of Helena – U.S. Army and U.S. Army Reserve; 1966 - 1969, 1983 - 2007
George Wright of Laurel – U.S. Army; World War II