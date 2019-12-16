Renewed interest in a three decades-old Montana murder case

EELEY LAKE - ABC FOX Montana has new video to show you in a 'Montana Murder Mystery' that we first brought to you back in September.
The Missoula County Sheriff's Office shared with us the home video of Kenneth and Iva LaRue as it aired on A&E Television Network Show 'Live PD.'
The Washington state couple was found shot to death near Lake Inez in the Swan Valley in 1991.
Sheriff's officials announced in April that two retired federal agents were offering a fresh perspective and invaluable experience to uncover new information about the double murder.
They teamed up recently with 'Live PD' to help gather more information about the cold case by bringing it to a national audience.
ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall recently sat down with the federal agents, a Missoula County Sheriff's detective captain and a grandson of the Cheetham's to find out the latest on the investigation.
She and Co-host Blake Simonson will reveal more about they have to say during upcoming episodes of 'Montana Murder Mysteries.'
In the meantime, you can refresh your memory of this case by listening to the podcast "The Cheethams' Missing Camera."