HELENA- Notaries in Montana can legally offer online notarization starting October 1 making Montana one of only 12 states to allow it.
Almost every transaction requiring notarizing will be allowed via Remote Online Notarization (R.O.N.), allowing for documents to be notarized sooner.
The press release from the Secretary of State’s Office says the personal appearance requirement for the signer and the notary can be accomplished by means of live, two-way, audio-visual communication. Documents can be digitally signed, notarized, and transmitted to the end user in a matter of minutes, twenty-four hours a day, every day of the year.
“Remote Online Notarization is a response to market demand for faster, more reliable, more accurate, and more secure notarizations,” said Corey Stapleton, Secretary of State, “Remote online notarization can be utilized personally and by all businesses including banks, credit unions, title companies, lawyers, contractors, realtors, as well as the military and most federal, state and local government agencies.”