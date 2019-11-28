REI to keep doors shut this Black Friday in hopes that you'll spend time with family

BOZEMAN- Lines and people are filling shopping malls and retail outlets across the country but at REI you won’t find anyone in line and the doors will be closed.
The national retail chain won't be open all day, in hopes of spreading the message of family.
REI has been taking part in #optoutside since 2015. They want their employees to stay at home with their families but they also want you at home to get outside.
“We really believe that employees, members, and, customers should be spending time with their families this time of year,” Rachel Ainuu who works for REI said, “to have thanksgiving and then follow up with the frenzy of Black Friday, it doesn’t really fall to our values and I don’t think it falls under the values of the people who shop here.”
Ainuu explained that she believes there's more value in spending time with loved ones and spending time in line for a deal.
She says REI is hoping to give reason back to the season which for them is family. This year, like in years past the company is giving it’s 13,000 employees the day off.
They also are adding a new initiative to their opt-out initiative. That’s caring for the environment.
REI is hoping that if you’re going hiking or hunting, bring a trash bag with you and collect a few of the trash items you find or participate in a local trail beautification project.
They’re hoping this will spark a larger conversation about caring for the environment and spending time with family.
If you live in the Bozeman area and you are a skier the Big Sky Ski Resort open yesterday for the season and you can head out get a few runs in inside of shopping.