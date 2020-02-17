$320,000 raised as part of new MSU Giving Day

BOZEMAN- More than $320,000 raised for MSU programs during inaugural MSU Giving Day.
More than 1,500 donors raised the funds during the new 29-hour fundraising event, held Feb. 13 and 14.
MSU Giving Day was designed to raise support and awareness in addition to funds and shined a light on 48 projects at MSU.
Organizers of the event say they were grateful to the 1,537 donors who participated.
The MSU Leadership Institute which brings world-class speakers to MSU raise the most $13,455 and Jabs Hands-On, which sought funds to support MSU business students through real-world raised $12,036.
Other groups like ASMSU Student Memorial Renovation raised funds from 157 donors and MSU Treasure State Poll, a project of the Department of Political Science in the College of Letters and Science raised funds from 144 donors.
You can learn more here.