Public invited to comment on plan for Missoula's Redfern Park

MISSOULA - Missoula Parks and Recreation, the Canyon Creek Village Homeowners Association, and the Grant Creek Neighborhood Council are working to upgrade the Redfern Park in the Canyon Creek Village neighborhood.
However, before the plan is finalized they want to hear what you think of the new master plan before Feb. 19.
Neighbors voiced their ideas and values for the park at a planning workshop last fall, and the park design reflects what people who live near the park would like to see.
Right now the plan would include an active multi-use lawn, 40 person pavilion, multi sport court for basketball or pickle ball, an updated playground, a school bus stop, a little free library, and a community garden.
A comprehensive plan allows the City to seek funding for park development through public and private partnerships, state and federal grants, developer impact fees, and the City budget. The City of Missoula is funding the park planning process and site inventory.
To view the master plan and to let your voice be heard you can head to this link.