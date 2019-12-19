HELENA- Open water fishing contests proposed for the 2020 season in Montana are up for public comment by Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
According to FWP, participants in the contests have to follow state fishing regulations and possession limits.
The FWP Fisheries Division in Helena will approve, approve with conditions or deny applications for fishing contests.
Conditions placed on contests may help minimize fish mortality, regulate harvest, reduce user conflicts and or require additional access site maintenance when needed.
For more information on the fishing contests happening in 2020, you can visit Fish, Wildlife and Park’s website here or call 406-444-2449.
To submit a comment, you can do so online here, by email to fwpfsh@mt.gov or by mail to FWP Fisheries Division, Attn: Fishing Contests, P.O. Box 200701, Helena, MT 59620-0701.
Comments are being taken through January 18, 2020.