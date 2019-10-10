'Promise Celebration' in Missoula honors, raises funds for breast cancer victims

MISSOULA - People battling breast cancer and those who lost their fight were honored and remembered at Thursday night's 'Promise Celebration' in Missoula.
ABC FOX Montana has teamed up with the Susan G. Komen Foundation for the 'Race for the Cure.'
The 'Promise Celebration' leads up to Saturday's race.
Dozens of people showed up to take advantage of the silent auction items, wine grab bags and more-- all to raise funds in the fight against breast cancer.
One breast cancer survivor credits her good friend, the late Betsy Cohen of the Missoulian, for motivating her to get a mammogram.
"And I thought, I'm just going to get my mammogram, because I'm here and I have time to kill, so I got it," Nancy Condit said, who is a six-year breast cancer survivor. "I was Stage 2, triple positive, a very aggressive form of cancer, and if it weren't for Betsy... she was my angel."
With her friend in mind, Condit went on to help create Silver Lining, which is a breast cancer support group.
It encourages women to maintain their health through support, education and exercise.
And be sure to join ABC FOX Montana and the Susan G. Komen Foundation in the 'Race for the Cure.'
It's not too late to sign up for Saturday's event.