PHILIPSBURG-Back in 2017, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Service had their hands full with two major fires that burned almost 100,000 acres.
The Little Hogback Fire and Meyers Fires were devastating for Southwest Montana. That's why the Forest Service approved the Little Hogback-Meyers Salvage Project last week, to hopefully begin work on salvaging some of those burned areas.
The Forest Service says one of the main purposes for the project is to protect the public from burnt and dead trees. Pintler District Ranger Cameron Rasor says a lot of the trees are dead because the fire burned all the roots which then cause the tree fall over.
Fallen tree could be seen on parts of the road Friday where the Little Hogback Fire burned two years ago. Rasor has been with the Forest Service for 15 years and says all the burnt trees can pose a threat to the public.
Rasor said, " We must remove those hazard trees that are next to the road and provide a safe travel way for recreationalists."
The fires were devastating for the Philipsburg area and caused evacuations and economic losses for recreation due to the heavy smoke.
The salvage project will be open for bidding to logging companies next month and Rasor says it would be much needed work back to the area.
Not all the trees will be logged in the area. The Forest Service's project calls for about 1,500 acres to be salvaged or logged which is about 2 percent of the total area burned. "we're only harvesting the trees that are dead or imminently dead due to secondary effects from the fire weather heat or insect or even wind blown."
Rasor says they'll watch the harvest areas after the logging is complete and determine what spots need additional trees to be planted. A portion of the money from the logging sale will go back to Rasor's department to help protect the forest. Rasor said, "The money generated from this sale will come back to this landscape and help us complete other projects."
If a company does bid on the project, logging could start as early as this fall, says Rasor.