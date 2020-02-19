MISSOULA - Missoula's $29 million Russell St. bridge construction project is one step closer as crews continue to pour cement this week.
Right now the goal is to have everything finished by late spring, around May or June, according to John Schmidt, the Missoula district construction engineer.
Crews have started pouring cement on the Russell St. bridge deck. The current concrete work is done in stages and will take about a month to cure. Once the deck is cured, crews will start to finish the median, curbs, sidewalk and other landscaping on the western side of the bridge.
Work is still being done in the winter months but can be difficult depending on the weather.
"Anytime you're trying to do road construction in Montana, through the winter, it's a little bit tougher so there are some things that we can't do in the snow and the cold so we have to wait until it warms up a little bit," said Schmidt.
When the project is complete, the new Russell St. bridge will be more than twice the size of the old bridge and will provide more access for all travelers including cyclists and pedestrians.