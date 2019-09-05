POTOMAC - A prescribed burn planned near the Clearwater Junction is expected to produce smoke that may linger for a while.
The Greenough-Potomac Volunteer Fire Department says the BLM Missoula Field Office is starting the prescribed burn in the Wales Creek Wilderness Study Area Thursday, Sept. 5.
A helitorch and plastic sphere dispenser will be igniting the blaze aerially.
They expect the burn to produce smoke southeast of Clearwater Junction, where Highway 200 meets Highway 83. They're asking that people don't call in smoke reports.