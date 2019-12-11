POWELL Co., Mont - Powell Emergency Services received a scholarship donation from Powell County Health Department, enough to pay entire tuition for one emergency medical technician student.
DaryLynne Day Scholarship applicants must include an essay with their application demonstrating why they want to be an EMT, the motivation behind it and goals they wish to accomplish in the long-run as an EMT.
Application deadline is February 21.
The applications will be evaluated by a board of EMS members to determine the top contender for the scholarship.
The winner will receive the scholarship given out by DaryLynne Day's family in March.