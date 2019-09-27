MISSOULA - The Poverello Center is asking for additional donations as it prepares to take in extra clients during a predicted early winter storm.
The nonprofit homeless shelter says it is increasing the number of overnight clients it will accept, and will be in need of necessities like toilet paper, towels and personal care items.
From the Pov:
"The Poverello Center will be increasing the maximum we can shelter from 150 to 175 people immediately due to the pending storm and cold weather. This is about a month earlier than normal. With increased use we could really use donations of staple items like toiletries, towels and especially toilet paper."
They're asking that people donate items by dropping them off at the shelter, 1110 West Broadway.