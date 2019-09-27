Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER GUSTS AT THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 9 AM SATURDAY TO 3 AM MDT SUNDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE. WIND GUST TO 35 MPH IN FAVORED WINDY LOCATIONS SUCH AS THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. LOCALIZED POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE DUE TO A COMBINATION OF HEAVY, WET SNOWFALL AND WIND CAUSING TREE DAMAGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&