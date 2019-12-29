BOZEMAN, Mont. - An investigation is underway into a possible carbon monoxide poisoning in Bozeman. Multiple agencies are involved.
Scanner chatter indicated that on Sunday afternoon at least two people were impacted by a carbon monoxide leak in the area around 11th and Babcock St. in central Bozeman.
Montana Right Now has been told that more information will be released on Monday. At this time, there does not appear to be any threat to the public.
We'll be following this developing story and keeping you updated as we learn more information.