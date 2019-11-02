WHITEFISH- A popular Montana ice cream shop is hosting a social media contest to win a stay-cation at an incredible home in Whitefish.
Sweet Peaks' Instagram shared a picture of a tiny treehouse where winners will stay this winter.
Online you can enter to win a one night stay for up to 4 people, complete with a catered dinner, local spirits, a dessert package, coffee the next morning, and a $50 gift card to Spotted Bear Spirits, Sweet Peaks Ice Cream and Wild Coffee.
If you're interested and want the chance to win you must be at least 21-years-old, like and share the Instagram post, follow the participating businesses involved on Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments section on the original Instagram post.
The winner will be chosen randomly on Monday.
You can enter the contest on Instagram here.